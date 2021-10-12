McDonald’s China new headquarters building at the central business district, West Bund in southwest Xuhui district, Shanghai. Photo: Handout
McDonald’s offers digital token ‘Big Mac Cube’ in Shanghai as fast-food chain ramps up China expansion
- A limited number of the digital tokens will be given to some company employees and customers as a gift amid opening of new Shanghai HQ
- McDonald’s also plans to ramp up new restaurant openings across the mainland from about 250 new outlets per year in 2017 to 500 per year by 2022
