Evergrande vows first electric car will roll off its Tianjin production line early next year, as local government pledges help

  • Carmaking arm of distressed developer said it will make sure the first EV is ready for delivery early next year
  • Evergrande Auto said the Tianjin Binhai High-tech New Zone had pledged its support

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:18pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Evergrande Auto’s Hengchi models on display at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
