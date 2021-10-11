Evergrande Auto’s Hengchi models on display at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Evergrande vows first electric car will roll off its Tianjin production line early next year, as local government pledges help
- Carmaking arm of distressed developer said it will make sure the first EV is ready for delivery early next year
- Evergrande Auto said the Tianjin Binhai High-tech New Zone had pledged its support
Topic | Electric cars
