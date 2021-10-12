A worker prepares to weld a steel structure at a construction site in Beijing. Chinese property firms are scrambling to avoid outright default on their upcoming debt obligations. Photo: AFP
Chinese developer Sinic warns of default on US$250 million bond due next week
- Sinic Holdings has US$694 million in dollar bonds outstanding and has already missed domestic payments last month
- Borrowing costs for dollar junk-rated debt, which is dominated by Chinese developers, soars to highest level in about a decade with yields at 17.5 per cent
Topic | China property
A worker prepares to weld a steel structure at a construction site in Beijing. Chinese property firms are scrambling to avoid outright default on their upcoming debt obligations. Photo: AFP