Sustainable investing has resonated with more asset managers and owners as society demands a wider application of ethics in investing. Photo: Shutterstock
Sustainable investing takes root in Asia-Pacific, with climate and carbon the main focus areas, FTSE Russell survey shows
- While 85 per cent of asset owners globally were implementing sustainable investments this year, the figure was slightly higher for Asia-Pacific at 88 per cent
- Climate and carbon-related issues were the main focus for over two-thirds of asset owners in Asia-Pacific
Topic | ESG investing
