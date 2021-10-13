Sustainable investing has resonated with more asset managers and owners as society demands a wider application of ethics in investing. Photo: Shutterstock Sustainable investing has resonated with more asset managers and owners as society demands a wider application of ethics in investing. Photo: Shutterstock
Sustainable investing takes root in Asia-Pacific, with climate and carbon the main focus areas, FTSE Russell survey shows

  • While 85 per cent of asset owners globally were implementing sustainable investments this year, the figure was slightly higher for Asia-Pacific at 88 per cent
  • Climate and carbon-related issues were the main focus for over two-thirds of asset owners in Asia-Pacific

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue

Updated: 5:15pm, 13 Oct, 2021

