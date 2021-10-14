The Xingchen sports-utility vehicle, also called Wuling Asta, made by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Photo: Handout. The Xingchen sports-utility vehicle, also called Wuling Asta, made by SAIC-GM-Wuling. Photo: Handout.
General Motors goes against the herd in China and lands a second hit with its petrol-guzzling SUV in a field of electric vehicles

  • The Xingchen SUV, with a catalogue price between 69,800 yuan and 99,800 yuan, sold more than 10,000 units since its launch on September 27
  • Sales of petrol-guzzling vehicles fell to 1.39 million units in September in China, a slump of 23 per cent from a year ago

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:40am, 14 Oct, 2021

