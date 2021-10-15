The presence of Greenland Hotel and Tourism’s potential partners and competitors in Singapore, as well as its reputation for good governance and infrastructure, contributed to the decision to open the centre there. Photo: Weibo
Chinese developer Greenland Holdings’ tourism unit sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore
- Greenland Hotel and Tourism Group operates more than 50 hotels in 60 cities globally
- Singapore was chosen because of its proximity to the priority markets of Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia
Topic | Tourism
The presence of Greenland Hotel and Tourism’s potential partners and competitors in Singapore, as well as its reputation for good governance and infrastructure, contributed to the decision to open the centre there. Photo: Weibo