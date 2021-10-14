The change poses a challenge for businesses in Hong Kong as the city aims to align its listed firms with the TFDC’s framework by 2025. Photo: Felix Wong The change poses a challenge for businesses in Hong Kong as the city aims to align its listed firms with the TFDC’s framework by 2025. Photo: Felix Wong
The change poses a challenge for businesses in Hong Kong as the city aims to align its listed firms with the TFDC’s framework by 2025. Photo: Felix Wong
Climate change: Hong Kong companies face challenge as global guidance on reporting greenhouse gas emissions change

  • The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) released new guidance asking companies to change the way they report their emissions
  • It is a tall order for businesses in Hong Kong because there is a lack of guidance on how to approach the recommendations in general, according to analysts

Martin Choi
Updated: 6:58pm, 14 Oct, 2021

