China’s Nasdaq-style tech board is tightening rules to burnish its role as a venue for ‘hard technology’ firms after more than two years of operations. Photo: Reuters
Pulled IPOs at Lenovo, Geely Auto test Shanghai Star Market’s ‘hard technology’ listing criteria
- Lenovo is the second Hong Kong-listed ‘red chip’ company to pull its listing plan on Shanghai’s Star Market, after Geely Auto
- New listing requirements introduced in April set minimum ratios on R&D-related spending
