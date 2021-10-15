China’s Nasdaq-style tech board is tightening rules to burnish its role as a venue for ‘hard technology’ firms after more than two years of operations. Photo: Reuters China’s Nasdaq-style tech board is tightening rules to burnish its role as a venue for ‘hard technology’ firms after more than two years of operations. Photo: Reuters
China’s Nasdaq-style tech board is tightening rules to burnish its role as a venue for ‘hard technology’ firms after more than two years of operations. Photo: Reuters
Pulled IPOs at Lenovo, Geely Auto test Shanghai Star Market’s ‘hard technology’ listing criteria

  • Lenovo is the second Hong Kong-listed ‘red chip’ company to pull its listing plan on Shanghai’s Star Market, after Geely Auto
  • New listing requirements introduced in April set minimum ratios on R&D-related spending

Georgina Lee
Updated: 1:45pm, 15 Oct, 2021

