CATL’s EV battery breakthrough holds promise as cost-effective, game-changing alternative the industry’s waiting for

  • CATL makes rapid progress on sodium-ion batteries, improving the performance of the alternative technology to the mainstay lithium-ion batteries
  • The commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries is still some time away, as it will take time to fine-tune products that are a viable option to lithium-ion, say analysts

Eric Ng in Hong Kongand Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00am, 16 Oct, 2021

