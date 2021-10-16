Sodium-ion batteries are seen as a promising alternative to resource-dependent lithium-ion batteries. Illustration: Brian Wang
CATL’s EV battery breakthrough holds promise as cost-effective, game-changing alternative the industry’s waiting for
- CATL makes rapid progress on sodium-ion batteries, improving the performance of the alternative technology to the mainstay lithium-ion batteries
- The commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries is still some time away, as it will take time to fine-tune products that are a viable option to lithium-ion, say analysts
Topic | Electric cars
