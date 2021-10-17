A file photo of the Port of Los Angeles. Coastal infrastructure faces the greatest risk if no action is taken to improve the situation, with up to US$3.98 trillion in losses over a 15-year period. Photo: Reuters
Investors in two-thirds of companies listed globally risk losing US$8.4 trillion because of declining ocean health: WWF
- Healthy and resilient oceans vital for long-term economic resilience, WWF’s finance practice leader says
- At least 66 per cent of listed companies within MSCI index that covers around 99 per cent of all such firms globally, had a degree of dependency on the blue economy and the health of oceans, report says
Topic | Business of climate change
