WM Motor’s concept car Maven on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in the Chinese capital on September 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters.
China’s electric car start-ups turn to private equity, venture capital for funds as they are turned away from Shanghai’s Star Market
- Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, Geely Automobile and WM Motor Technology were recently turned away by Star Market
- WM Motor has since raised US$300 million this month in a series D1 round led by PCCW and Shun Tak Holdinsg
Topic | Electric cars
