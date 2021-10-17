WM Motor’s concept car Maven on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in the Chinese capital on September 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters. WM Motor’s concept car Maven on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in the Chinese capital on September 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters.
China’s electric car start-ups turn to private equity, venture capital for funds as they are turned away from Shanghai’s Star Market

  • Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, Geely Automobile and WM Motor Technology were recently turned away by Star Market
  • WM Motor has since raised US$300 million this month in a series D1 round led by PCCW and Shun Tak Holdinsg

Daniel Ren
Updated: 11:30am, 17 Oct, 2021

WM Motor’s concept car Maven on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in the Chinese capital on September 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters.
