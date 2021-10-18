Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, speaking during the launch of the company’s Foxtron electric vehicle line-up during the Hon Hai (Foxconn) Tech Day in Taipei on 18 October 2021. The Foxtron line-up comprises the Model C sedan, Model E sports-utility vehicle and Model T commuter bus. Photo: EPA-EFE Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, speaking during the launch of the company’s Foxtron electric vehicle line-up during the Hon Hai (Foxconn) Tech Day in Taipei on 18 October 2021. The Foxtron line-up comprises the Model C sedan, Model E sports-utility vehicle and Model T commuter bus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, speaking during the launch of the company’s Foxtron electric vehicle line-up during the Hon Hai (Foxconn) Tech Day in Taipei on 18 October 2021. The Foxtron line-up comprises the Model C sedan, Model E sports-utility vehicle and Model T commuter bus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

Foxconn launches three made-to-order electric vehicle concepts as it steals the march on Apple’s secret automotive project

  • Foxconn unveiled three EV concepts under the Foxtron marque, which it plans to build for automotive customers rather than sell under its own brand
  • Foxtron comprises the Model C sedan, the Model E sports-utility vehicle and the Model T commuter bus

Topic |   Electric cars
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:59pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, speaking during the launch of the company’s Foxtron electric vehicle line-up during the Hon Hai (Foxconn) Tech Day in Taipei on 18 October 2021. The Foxtron line-up comprises the Model C sedan, Model E sports-utility vehicle and Model T commuter bus. Photo: EPA-EFE Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, speaking during the launch of the company’s Foxtron electric vehicle line-up during the Hon Hai (Foxconn) Tech Day in Taipei on 18 October 2021. The Foxtron line-up comprises the Model C sedan, Model E sports-utility vehicle and Model T commuter bus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, speaking during the launch of the company’s Foxtron electric vehicle line-up during the Hon Hai (Foxconn) Tech Day in Taipei on 18 October 2021. The Foxtron line-up comprises the Model C sedan, Model E sports-utility vehicle and Model T commuter bus. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE