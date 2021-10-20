Jakarta’s central business district is seen during dusk. Developers are betting on the country’s young population to drive the property market recovery. Photo: AP Photo
Investors see Southeast Asia’s young population driving property market recovery after pandemic
- Property markets in Southeast Asia, one of the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, are poised to recover as the global economy gradually opens up
- Mitbana, a joint venture between Mitsubishi and Temasek-owned Surbana Jurong, is investing US$500 million in the region in the next five years
