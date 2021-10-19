Jack Ma arrives at the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. Photo: AP Jack Ma arrives at the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. Photo: AP
Jack Ma arrives at the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. Photo: AP
Jack Ma is on a study tour of agriculture in Europe as Alibaba’s founder travels abroad for the first time in more than a year

  • Ma, who retired as Alibaba’s chairman on his 55th birthday, is in Spain for a study tour, according to a person familiar with his itinerary
  • Before flying to Europe, Ma was in Hong Kong to spend low-key “private time” with his family, said the source who declined to be named

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:09pm, 19 Oct, 2021

