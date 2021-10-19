HT Aero said it will target individuals and hopes to launch its first flying car commercially in 2024. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Xpeng-backed HT Aero secures US$500 million in Asia’s largest financing deal for a flying car start-up
- The Guangzhou-based urban air transport firm says it will target individuals rather than the corporate customers favoured by rivals
- HT says it is trying to get its vehicles certified as airworthy by regulators and hopes to launch them commercially in 2024
Topic | Future of transport
HT Aero said it will target individuals and hopes to launch its first flying car commercially in 2024. Photo: SCMP Pictures