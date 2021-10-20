A partially illuminated sign of the Evergrande Center sign at the developer’s building in Shanghai on October 9, 2021. Photo: AFP A partially illuminated sign of the Evergrande Center sign at the developer’s building in Shanghai on October 9, 2021. Photo: AFP
Evergrande scraps US$2.6 billion sale of property services unit to Hopson, suffering a second rebuff to its asset disposal in a week

  • An October 1 bid to buy 50.1 per cent of Evergrande Property Services for HK$20.04 billion failed to materialise, Hopson Development Holdings said
  • Evergrande rescinded the sale on October 12 amid a dispute over the payment of the sales proceeds, Hopson said

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 11:50pm, 20 Oct, 2021

