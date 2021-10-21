Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, shows off the company's office. Photo: SCMP Pictures Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, shows off the company's office. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, shows off the company's office. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Business /  Companies

Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based mobile gaming and blockchain unicorn, raises US$65 million as valuation doubles to US$2.1 billion

  • The start-up aims to use the proceeds to fund strategic investments and acquisitions, product development, and licences for intellectual property
  • The funding included investment from Ubisoft Entertainment, Sequoia Capital China and Dragonfly Capital

Topic |   Mobile gaming
Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 5:29pm, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, shows off the company's office. Photo: SCMP Pictures Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, shows off the company's office. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, shows off the company's office. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE