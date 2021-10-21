Chinese property brokers like Beike, which rely on income from commission fees for completing home sales, face a struggle. Photo: Weibo Chinese property brokers like Beike, which rely on income from commission fees for completing home sales, face a struggle. Photo: Weibo
Chinese property brokers like Beike, which rely on income from commission fees for completing home sales, face a struggle. Photo: Weibo
Beike Zhaofang, China’s biggest online property agency, axes staff as housing sector heads into a bleak winter

  • US-listed Beike has been laying off staff as a downturn in China’s property industry dents its income from sales commission fees
  • China’s benchmark price index for new homes fell in September for the first time in more than six years while transactions across the country are plunging

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:19pm, 21 Oct, 2021

