Chinese property brokers like Beike, which rely on income from commission fees for completing home sales, face a struggle. Photo: Weibo
Beike Zhaofang, China’s biggest online property agency, axes staff as housing sector heads into a bleak winter
- US-listed Beike has been laying off staff as a downturn in China’s property industry dents its income from sales commission fees
- China’s benchmark price index for new homes fell in September for the first time in more than six years while transactions across the country are plunging
Topic | China property
