A woman walks in front of the Hopson compound in Shanghai, China, 05 October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman walks in front of the Hopson compound in Shanghai, China, 05 October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

Hopson says it considers agreement to buy Evergrande unit to be ‘legally binding’ despite cancellation

  • An October 1 bid to buy 50.1 per cent of Evergrande Property Services for HK$20.04 billion failed to materialise because Evergrande rescinded the sale
  • Hopson’s latest filing complicates an increasingly messy restructuring saga for Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer

Topic |   Evergrande crisis
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 6:30am, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
