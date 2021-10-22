A woman walks in front of the Hopson compound in Shanghai, China, 05 October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hopson says it considers agreement to buy Evergrande unit to be ‘legally binding’ despite cancellation
- An October 1 bid to buy 50.1 per cent of Evergrande Property Services for HK$20.04 billion failed to materialise because Evergrande rescinded the sale
- Hopson’s latest filing complicates an increasingly messy restructuring saga for Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer
Topic | Evergrande crisis
