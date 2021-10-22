Agile Group Holdings’ bond prices were hit by market rumours on Friday. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
Panic-stricken investors drive down Chinese developer Agile’s bonds amid rumours about its ability to repay loans
- Hong Kong-listed developer quickly moves to reassure investors that it has funds to service its debt, including off-balance sheet loans
- Guangzhou-based developer sees prices of 11 US dollar denominated bonds slump
Topic | China property
