The Chinese government’s imposition of ‘three red lines’ on property developers has squeezed their ability to expand overseas. Photo: EPA-EFE The Chinese government’s imposition of ‘three red lines’ on property developers has squeezed their ability to expand overseas. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Chinese government’s imposition of ‘three red lines’ on property developers has squeezed their ability to expand overseas. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

Chinese developers’ overseas spending spree dries up as Beijing tightens screws to restore order at home

  • Chinese developers’ overseas investments fell to US$1.9 billion this year versus a record high of US$17.5 billion in 2017, according to Real Capital Analytics
  • Despite pressure from regulators companies like Guangzhou R&F Properties and Greenland Holdings continue to invest in the UK and Australia, respectively

Topic |   Evergrande crisis
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government’s imposition of ‘three red lines’ on property developers has squeezed their ability to expand overseas. Photo: EPA-EFE The Chinese government’s imposition of ‘three red lines’ on property developers has squeezed their ability to expand overseas. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Chinese government’s imposition of ‘three red lines’ on property developers has squeezed their ability to expand overseas. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE