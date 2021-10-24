CEO He Xiaopeng says Xpeng’s approach to mobility solutions is the cornerstone of its long-term competitive edge. Photo: Simon Song
China EV war: Xpeng plans to upstage Tesla, local rivals with first full-scenario autonomous driving system in 2023
- Xpeng plans to unveil its updated Xpilot 4.0 system in 2023, providing drivers with full-scenario support by then
- The Chinese EV maker ranked first in a JD Power survey in August of car owners on their experience with 42 in-vehicle technologies
Topic | Electric cars
CEO He Xiaopeng says Xpeng’s approach to mobility solutions is the cornerstone of its long-term competitive edge. Photo: Simon Song