Evergrande is buying some time to restore some of its affected projects soon after paying an interest to offshore bondholders last week. Photo: Reuters Evergrande is buying some time to restore some of its affected projects soon after paying an interest to offshore bondholders last week. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande is buying some time to restore some of its affected projects soon after paying an interest to offshore bondholders last week. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Evergrande crisis: work resumes on 10 projects as developer restores calm, buys time to repay more creditors

  • Company says in WeChat post that projects in six mainland cities have restarted and pledges to fulfil its responsibility to homebuyers
  • Homebuyers, creditors may have seen ‘a ray of hope’ but Evergrande faces more repayment tests ahead, consultant says

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:12pm, 25 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Evergrande is buying some time to restore some of its affected projects soon after paying an interest to offshore bondholders last week. Photo: Reuters Evergrande is buying some time to restore some of its affected projects soon after paying an interest to offshore bondholders last week. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande is buying some time to restore some of its affected projects soon after paying an interest to offshore bondholders last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE