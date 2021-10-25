Evergrande is buying some time to restore some of its affected projects soon after paying an interest to offshore bondholders last week. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande crisis: work resumes on 10 projects as developer restores calm, buys time to repay more creditors
- Company says in WeChat post that projects in six mainland cities have restarted and pledges to fulfil its responsibility to homebuyers
- Homebuyers, creditors may have seen ‘a ray of hope’ but Evergrande faces more repayment tests ahead, consultant says
