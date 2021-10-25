An employee working on a Volvo S60 on the assembly line at the company's manufacturing plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Photo: Handout
Volvo cuts the size of its initial public offering by a fifth to US$2.3 billion amid soaring oil cost, supply chain disruptions
- The carmaker, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is now selling shares to raise about 20 billion kronor (US$2.3 billion), Volvo said
- The carmaker also set a price of 53 kronor a share, at the low end of its initial range
Topic | IPO
