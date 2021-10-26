Elise Kong and Ming Wong with their two sons in their new home in Chertsey, Surrey. Photo: Handout Elise Kong and Ming Wong with their two sons in their new home in Chertsey, Surrey. Photo: Handout
Elise Kong and Ming Wong with their two sons in their new home in Chertsey, Surrey. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

BN(O) emigrants: freedom and better work-life balance see Hong Kong family relocate, buy property in the UK

  • Hongkongers relocating to the UK are now buying property outside inner London, their preferred investment destination
  • Since the launch of the BN(O) visa scheme, Hongkongers have bought 2,533 homes in the UK, of which only 15 per cent are in prime London areas

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:30am, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Elise Kong and Ming Wong with their two sons in their new home in Chertsey, Surrey. Photo: Handout Elise Kong and Ming Wong with their two sons in their new home in Chertsey, Surrey. Photo: Handout
Elise Kong and Ming Wong with their two sons in their new home in Chertsey, Surrey. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE