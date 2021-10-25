Towngas China said it will begin offering carbon auditing, asset management and trading capabilities to its customers. Photo: SCMP Handout Towngas China said it will begin offering carbon auditing, asset management and trading capabilities to its customers. Photo: SCMP Handout
Towngas China said it will begin offering carbon auditing, asset management and trading capabilities to its customers. Photo: SCMP Handout
Towngas China receives HK$2.8 billion investment from Asian buyout fund manager to accelerate clean energy transition

  • The board has also proposed changing the name of the company to Towngas Smart Energy to reflect the group’s ‘future development direction’
  • The investment by Affinity Equity Partners represents 13.3 per cent of the enlarged capital of Towngas China

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:25pm, 25 Oct, 2021

