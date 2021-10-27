China Evergrande Group's Health Valley development on the outskirts of the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on October 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Evergrande’s crisis puts Hong Kong-China debt restructuring accord to the test before ink runs dry on pilot agreement
- Hong Kong and China signed an agreement on May 14 to facilitate the cross-border debt restructuring
- Shenzhen, Shanghai and Xiamen were selected as three cities in mainland China for the pilot scheme
Topic | China Evergrande Group
China Evergrande Group's Health Valley development on the outskirts of the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on October 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.