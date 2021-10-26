Tesla has completed constructing a data centre and R&D hub close to its Shanghai Gigafactory. Photo VCG via Getty Images Tesla has completed constructing a data centre and R&D hub close to its Shanghai Gigafactory. Photo VCG via Getty Images
Tesla
Tesla completes Shanghai data centre, innovation hub as carmaker joins elite US$1 trillion valuation club

  • Tesla has finished building a data centre and research hub in China, quickening its localisation pace in the world’s top EV market and complying with regulatory demands
  • The carmaker delivered 56,006 units in September, a near fivefold increase from a year ago

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:43pm, 26 Oct, 2021

