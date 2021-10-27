Tycoon Li Ka-shing, dubbed Superman, has invested in numerous sustainable projects and companies. Photo: Dickson Lee
Can Hong Kong’s Li Ka-shing, the tycoon dubbed ‘superman’, save the planet with ‘edible plastic’, seaweed food cartons?
- Li’s Horizons Ventures says its investments in sustainability projects can soon be scaled up to production level and make a real impact on the global campaign to save the environment
- The company will co-operate with entrepreneurs in Hong Kong to enhance their competitiveness in a fast-changing world
Topic | Business of climate change
