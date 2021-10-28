Cryptocurrency service provider Gemini has launched its interest-earning programme on digital token deposits in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Cryptocurrency service provider Gemini has launched its interest-earning programme on digital token deposits in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Cryptocurrency service provider Gemini has launched its interest-earning programme on digital token deposits in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

Cryptocurrency start-ups dangle high yields to tap digital token holders’ idle assets

  • Start-ups link cryptocurrency borrowers with lenders, who deposit their digital tokens for high returns, as decentralised finance gains momentum
  • US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini expands its service in Hong Kong, touting annualised yields of over 8 per cent

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:30am, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cryptocurrency service provider Gemini has launched its interest-earning programme on digital token deposits in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Cryptocurrency service provider Gemini has launched its interest-earning programme on digital token deposits in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Cryptocurrency service provider Gemini has launched its interest-earning programme on digital token deposits in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE