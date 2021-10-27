The regulator branded Chen’s comment as ‘inappropriate’. Photo: AFP The regulator branded Chen’s comment as ‘inappropriate’. Photo: AFP
Executive’s tongue-in-cheek pledge to commit hara-kiri if his lithium battery firm doesn’t hit market cap target draws warning from Shanghai Stock Exchange

  • A manager at Nuode Investment posted on his personal WeChat account that he would commit the Japanese-style suicide should Nuode’s market value not increase to 50 billion yuan
  • The watchdog blasted his ‘inappropriate’ comment and ordered the firm to train its managers to follow the regulations more thoroughly

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:41pm, 27 Oct, 2021

