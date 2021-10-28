Many Chinese banks are creditors to troubled developers such as Evergrande and Fantasia, which have missed some payments to bondholders. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese banks set to report strong third-quarter profit as wealth management fees, loans growth outweigh exposure to troubled property developers
- Lenders should report 10 per cent profit growth thanks to strong fees income, resilient loan growth, analysts say
- Their exposure to troubled Chinese developers remains limited, and poses little threat to their asset quality for now
