Many Chinese banks are creditors to troubled developers such as Evergrande and Fantasia, which have missed some payments to bondholders. Photo: Bloomberg Many Chinese banks are creditors to troubled developers such as Evergrande and Fantasia, which have missed some payments to bondholders. Photo: Bloomberg
Many Chinese banks are creditors to troubled developers such as Evergrande and Fantasia, which have missed some payments to bondholders. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Chinese banks set to report strong third-quarter profit as wealth management fees, loans growth outweigh exposure to troubled property developers

  • Lenders should report 10 per cent profit growth thanks to strong fees income, resilient loan growth, analysts say
  • Their exposure to troubled Chinese developers remains limited, and poses little threat to their asset quality for now

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:30am, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many Chinese banks are creditors to troubled developers such as Evergrande and Fantasia, which have missed some payments to bondholders. Photo: Bloomberg Many Chinese banks are creditors to troubled developers such as Evergrande and Fantasia, which have missed some payments to bondholders. Photo: Bloomberg
Many Chinese banks are creditors to troubled developers such as Evergrande and Fantasia, which have missed some payments to bondholders. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE