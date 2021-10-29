A residential project under construction in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. The city has eased presale rules, giving developers a much-needed boost. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese cities prop up housing market by easing policies on presales, subsidies and mortgages
- Yiwu in Zhejiang and Harbin in Heilongjiang relax rules on presales and offer subsidies to young buyers to support housing market
- Authorities at the city, provincial and central government levels come up with measures to boost the flagging market
Topic | China property
A residential project under construction in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. The city has eased presale rules, giving developers a much-needed boost. Photo: Xinhua