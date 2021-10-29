A housing complex in Beijing developed by China Evergrande Group, on October 21, 2021. Photo: AFP A housing complex in Beijing developed by China Evergrande Group, on October 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
A housing complex in Beijing developed by China Evergrande Group, on October 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

Evergrande staves off second default in a week by paying US$45.2 million in overdue coupon before grace period runs out

  • Evergrande paid US$45.2 million of coupon due on its 9.5 per cent, US$951 million bond that matures on March 29, 2024, according to sources
  • Evergrande missed the payment on September 29, and was given 30 days to comply before bondholders are entitled to declare it in default

Topic |   Evergrande crisis
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 11:40am, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A housing complex in Beijing developed by China Evergrande Group, on October 21, 2021. Photo: AFP A housing complex in Beijing developed by China Evergrande Group, on October 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
A housing complex in Beijing developed by China Evergrande Group, on October 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE