Employees work on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
How do electric vehicle batteries work, and why do they sometimes catch fire?
- The electrolyte used in today’s Li-ion batteries is volatile and flammable at high temperatures
- A number of carmakers, including Toyota, are researching the use of solid-state electrolytes instead of liquid ones
Topic | Electric cars
Employees work on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters