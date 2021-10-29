A worker inspecting disposable gloves at Top Glove’s factory in Shah Alam near Kuala Lumpur on August 26, 2020. Photo: AFP A worker inspecting disposable gloves at Top Glove’s factory in Shah Alam near Kuala Lumpur on August 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s Top Glove shrinks Hong Kong fundraising plan by 71 per cent on second try as stock price tumbles at home

  • World’s biggest medical glove maker shrinks Hong Kong IPO target by 71 per cent from the US$1.9 billion targeted in February
  • Top Glove’s share price has plunged 42 per cent in Kuala Lumpur after a year-long import ban by the US

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:30pm, 29 Oct, 2021

