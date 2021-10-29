From January to September, the industry delivered a total of 14.86 million cars, a drop of 11 per cent on the year. Photo: Xinhua From January to September, the industry delivered a total of 14.86 million cars, a drop of 11 per cent on the year. Photo: Xinhua
From January to September, the industry delivered a total of 14.86 million cars, a drop of 11 per cent on the year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s carmakers face profit squeeze amid rising material costs, dwindling demand

  • The country’s carmakers are expected to report a drop in net profits for October, says the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)
  • A surge in the factory-gate inflation rate drove up prices of materials used in carmaking, which include steel, aluminium and copper

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:29pm, 29 Oct, 2021

