China Oceanwide’s creditors seize control of stalled San Francisco skyscraper after developer’s US$334 million default

  • Offshore credit holders have taken over Oceanwide’s entire holdings in a stalled skyscraper development project in San Francisco
  • Two of Oceanwide’s notes, valued at a combined US$334 million, have matured

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:57pm, 30 Oct, 2021

