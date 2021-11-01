A worker assembling Geely’s Lynk 05 crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the Zhejiang provincial city of Ningbo on April 28, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg.
China’s Geely puts US$23.4 billion research budget behind 2025 goal for electric cars to make up 40 per cent of its production
- Four in every 10 Geely cars will be partially or fully electric by 2025, the carmaker’s chief executive Gan Jiayue said on Sunday
- The carmaker will set aside 150 billion yuan for research over the next few years, with the goal of developing so-called L5 autonomous driving capability
Topic | Geely
