Xpeng’s P5 car is displayed at Shanghai motor show in April. The P5 is the world’s first Lidar-guided smart car. Photo: EPA-EFE Xpeng’s P5 car is displayed at Shanghai motor show in April. The P5 is the world’s first Lidar-guided smart car. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xpeng delivers 10,000 EVs for second straight month in October as it overcomes chip, raw material shortages

  • The Guangzhou-based carmaker delivered 10,138 units last month after achieving sales of 10,412 units in September
  • Xpeng reported brisk sales of its P5 sedan, the world’s first Lidar-guided electric vehicle

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:43pm, 1 Nov, 2021

