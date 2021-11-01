Xpeng’s P5 car is displayed at Shanghai motor show in April. The P5 is the world’s first Lidar-guided smart car. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xpeng delivers 10,000 EVs for second straight month in October as it overcomes chip, raw material shortages
- The Guangzhou-based carmaker delivered 10,138 units last month after achieving sales of 10,412 units in September
- Xpeng reported brisk sales of its P5 sedan, the world’s first Lidar-guided electric vehicle
Topic | Electric cars
Xpeng’s P5 car is displayed at Shanghai motor show in April. The P5 is the world’s first Lidar-guided smart car. Photo: EPA-EFE