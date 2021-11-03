A sales agent and the model of a property development at the 5th China (Shenzhen) Real Estate Fair in Shenzhen on May 4, 2010. Photo: Reuters.
Shenzhen relaxes rules for developers buying land, backing away from the cap that sent real estate auctions into a tailspin
- According to the Shenzhen Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, more than one developer will be allowed to bid for land at the same price
- The competition will be based on how many homes they can build under the “affordable” price category
Topic | China property
