Cao Xiaochun, president of Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting, was the sole Chinese on a Forbes power list of Asian businesswoman. Photo: Weibo
Tigermed boss sole Chinese on Forbes list of top Asian businesswomen
- Cao Xiaochun, president of Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting, has an estimated net worth of US$1.6 billion
- Teresa Ko, China chairman of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, and Janice Lee, CEO of Viu make it to the elite group
