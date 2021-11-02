Shanghai-based Yango Group has proposed exchanging US$747 million of outstanding dollar bonds due in the next two years. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande crisis: Central China Real Estate, Yango Group make last-ditch efforts to avoid bond defaults as Beijing piles on the pressure
- Central China Real Estate (CCRE), based in Henan, said it had wired the funds to its trustee for a bond payment due this month
- It was among developers summoned to a recent meeting where they were told by regulators to make preparations to pay their offshore debt
Topic | Evergrande crisis
