The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Animoca Brands The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Animoca Brands
The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Animoca Brands
Business /  Companies

Mobile gaming, blockchain unicorn Animoca Brands targets ‘open metaverse’ investors with latest fundraising

  • The Hong Kong-based start-up needs funds if it is to compete in the metaverse, says company president
  • Animoca raised US$65 million in a second round of funding in October, with its valuation doubling to more than US$2 billion

Topic |   Mobile gaming
Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 1:30pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Animoca Brands The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Animoca Brands
The Sandbox, a gaming platform owned by Animoca Brands, promises a virtual world where players can actually own the digital items they create and collect. Photo: Animoca Brands
READ FULL ARTICLE