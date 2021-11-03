Aerial view of Site 3 at the New Central Harbourfront on 27 February 2020. Photo: Winson Wong.
developing | Henderson buys Hong Kong’s ‘land king,’ paying a record US$6.5 billion for harbourfront commercial plot in Central
- The site, measuring 516,316 square feet (47,967 square metres), can yield a total gross floor area of 1.6 million sq ft
- The plot was estimated to fetch between HK$37 billion and up to HK$55 billion, according to valuers
