Aerial view of Site 3 at the New Central Harbourfront on 27 February 2020. Photo: Winson Wong. Aerial view of Site 3 at the New Central Harbourfront on 27 February 2020. Photo: Winson Wong.
Aerial view of Site 3 at the New Central Harbourfront on 27 February 2020. Photo: Winson Wong.
Business /  Companies

developing | Henderson buys Hong Kong’s ‘land king,’ paying a record US$6.5 billion for harbourfront commercial plot in Central

  • The site, measuring 516,316 square feet (47,967 square metres), can yield a total gross floor area of 1.6 million sq ft
  • The plot was estimated to fetch between HK$37 billion and up to HK$55 billion, according to valuers

Topic |   Hong Kong land sale
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 5:43pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial view of Site 3 at the New Central Harbourfront on 27 February 2020. Photo: Winson Wong. Aerial view of Site 3 at the New Central Harbourfront on 27 February 2020. Photo: Winson Wong.
Aerial view of Site 3 at the New Central Harbourfront on 27 February 2020. Photo: Winson Wong.
READ FULL ARTICLE