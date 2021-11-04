Residential buildings under construction last month at Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande crisis: delivery of homes continues to decline, vendors receive property in lieu of overdue payments
- China Evergrande said it handed over 57,462 homes across 184 projects in the mainland since July, but deliveries fell sharply last month
- Two suppliers, owed millions in payment, received flats from the developer instead of cash
