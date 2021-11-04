China Evergrande Group’s corporate headquarters office tower at the Wan Chai waterfront in Hong Kong, with a roof billboard announcing the launch of Evergrande’s electric cars on 1 September 2021. The carmaker has yet to deliver any vehicle to customers. Photo: Edmond So.
Evergrande’s unit is poised to sell UK start-up Protean to EV maker Bedeo, part of developer’s asset sales plan to pare debt
- Evergrande bought Protean in 2019 for US$58 million
- Protean makes in-wheel motor technology used in electric cars, self-driving vehicles and commercial vans, with 150 staff in the UK, China and the US
Topic | Evergrande crisis
