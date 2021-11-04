Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo Reuters Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo Reuters
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo Reuters
Tesla rejects reports on Qingdao as site of its second China EV plant, pledges to boost investment in booming market

  • The information circulating on the internet about the location is not true, Tesla China’s head of communications says on her Weibo account
  • Tesla pledges to step up investment in sustainable manner, starts offering financing to car buyers amid a surge in demand

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:04pm, 4 Nov, 2021

