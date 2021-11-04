A robotic arm operates on the photovoltaic cell production line at the LONGi Green Energy Technology plant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. Photo: Bloomberg A robotic arm operates on the photovoltaic cell production line at the LONGi Green Energy Technology plant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green says detainment of its products at US border has had no major impact on operations

  • Its products contain polysilicon made in China’s Xinjiang region, where Washington believes human rights abuses take place
  • ‘Shipments to the US market are still proceeding normally to meet the order needs of American customers,’ LONGi says

Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:10pm, 4 Nov, 2021

