A robotic arm operates on the photovoltaic cell production line at the LONGi Green Energy Technology plant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green says detainment of its products at US border has had no major impact on operations
- Its products contain polysilicon made in China’s Xinjiang region, where Washington believes human rights abuses take place
- ‘Shipments to the US market are still proceeding normally to meet the order needs of American customers,’ LONGi says
