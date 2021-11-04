A sovereign digital currency project involving Hong Kong, China, Thailand and the UAE is looking to expand its use beyond cross-border trade settlements. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, China, Thailand and UAE explore new uses of ‘mBridge’ digital currency project, including securities settlement
- The mBridge central bank digital currency project is exploring 15 potential uses, including settlement of cross-border securities
- The project’s original scope was to help cut settlement time and costs associated with cross-border payments
